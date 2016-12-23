Around the NFL

Twenty-one things to know about the Week 16 injuries

Published: Dec 23, 2016 at 08:24 AM

Ryan Mathews' season is over.

The Eagles running back suffered a herniated disc during Thursday's win over the Giants and will not play Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson added that Mathews injured himself during Philadelphia's late-third quarter goal-line turnover on downs. The back did not play in the fourth quarter after being sidelined by a stinger and finished with 46 yards on 18 carries.

Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall are the only remaining running backs on the roster.

In his second season in Philly, Mathews rushed for more yards (661) than in his first go-around when he was splitting snaps with DeMarco Murray. The back ran for a career-high eight touchdowns despite being sidelined for two weeks with an MCL sprain.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Friday:

  1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Friday that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) will not play in Dallas' final two regular season games, but will be available for the postseason.
  1. Panthers coach Ron Rivera hasn't decided whether linebacker Luke Kuechly will play on Saturday against the Falcons. Kuechly missed three games with a concussion, but was cleared to return last week and the team kept him out.
  1. The Vikingswill be without running backAdrian Peterson (knee/groin) for Saturday's tilt against the Packers.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve and the team activated running back C.J. Ham. Safety Harrison Smith (ankle)and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hip) were both full participants and listed as questionable.

  1. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jets with a thigh injury, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported he will play. Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) will miss a second straight game and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) are both questionable.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Cornerback Phillip Gaines has been ruled out against the Broncos.
  1. Bills tackle Cordy Glenn (back) did not participate in practice Friday and was ruled doubtful.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and tight end Charles Clay (knee) were limited in practice this week and are questionable for the team's matchup.

  1. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (knee/concussion) and tight end Tyler Eifert (back) were both held out of practice this week and have been ruled out. Wide receiver A.J. Green (hamstring) are running back Jeremy Hill (knee) are both questionable vs. Texans.
  1. Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is wearing a protective boot on his sprained ankle. Smith hasn't practiced at all this week and has been officially ruled out. Wide receiver Steve Smith is questionable with a thigh injury.
  1. Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (chest) has been ruled out for the team's matchup against the Jaguars.
  1. The Jaguars placed cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle) on injured reserve.
  1. Torrey Smith is done for the season. The 49ers announced Smith was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion. The team promoted linebacker Wynton McManis to the active roster.
  1. Texans running back Lamar Miller did not practice due to an ankle injury. His game status is questionable.
  1. Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee/hand) and cornerback Byron Maxwell are both ruled doubtful. Defensive end Mario Williams (ankle) is questionable.
  1. The Cardinals placed safety Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve and elevated safety Trevon Hartfield to the active roster.
  1. Jets running back Matt Forte (knee/shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Patriots.
  1. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is out for Saturday's game with the Browns due to knee/hip injuries. Tackle King Dunlap (knee) and guard Orlando Franklin (illness) were limited in practice and are questionable.
  1. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, tight end Virgil Green (concussion), and safety T.J. Ward (concussion) are all out versus the Chiefs. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) is questionable.
  1. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable after being limited in practice Friday. Running back James Starks has been ruled out with a concussion.
  1. The Rams placed wide receiver Bradley Marquez (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
  1. The Raiders activated defensive end Mario Edwards from injured reserve/designated to return, adding him to the active roster. Edwards has sat out all season after suffering a hip injury during the preseason.
