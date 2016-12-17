Twenty-nine things to know about Week 15 injuries

Jack-of-all-trades Philly back Darren Sproles was ruled out Friday due to a concussion he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. Ryan Mathews will resume the bulk of the carries.
With Wendell Smallwood placed on injured reserve Monday with a sprained MCL, that leaves Mathews and Kenjon Barner as the only two running backs with any experience. Byron Marshall was signed off the practice squad earlier in the week to add depth.
Here are the other notable injuries we were tracking this weekend:
- Jets quarterback Bryce Petty suffered a chest injury after being sandwiched by Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wakein the fourth quarter. Initial X-rays were negative, but Petty will undergo more tests Sunday, Linebacker Darron Lee (eye) also exited early.
- Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett suffered a neck injury in the fourth quarter of Seattle's win over Los Angeles. Punter Jon Ryan was released from the hospital after being diagnosed with a concussion during the game.
- No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff is in the concussion protocol after leaving in the fourth quarter of the Rams' loss to the Seahawks. Goff got hit hard by Richard Sherman as he tried to get in the end zone on a long run.
- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (back) is feeling better after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday, coach Jason Garrett said. Bryant is listed as questionable to play against the Buccaneers.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back) was ruled out. Linebacker Sean Lee (knee) and tackle Tyron Smith (back/knee) are both questionable after being limited in practice.
- The Falcons continue to play it safe with wide receiver Julio Jones. He is ruled out for Sunday with his toe sprain, the team announced.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith (ankle), cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion), guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) and wideout Laquon Treadwell (ankle) were all ruled out.
- Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) will be a game-time decision, coach Dirk Koetter said. He is listed as questionable. Offensive tackle Demar Dotson remains in the concussion protocol.
- The Jaguars ruled out receiver Allen Hurns, who will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.
- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder) and wideout Kelvin Benjamin (back) were both full participants after being limited at practice on Friday. Linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) was a full participant and has cleared concussion protocol. Newton, Benjamin and Kuechly are all listed as questionable for Monday.
- Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is out for Sunday while long-snapper Casey Kreiter was placed on injured reserve.
- Packers running back James Starks (concussion) did not travel with the team and will not play against the Bears. Aaron Rodgers (calf) and Randall Cobb (ankle) are both questionable; Rodgers was listed as questionable last week against the Seahawks before starting the game. Clay Matthews (shoulder) is not on the injury report.
- Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) has been ruled out yet again. Tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder), cornerback Malcolm Butler (hip), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee), cornerback Eric Rowe (hamstring) and special teamer Matthew Slater (foot) are all listed as questionable against the Broncos.
The team announced Saturday they've placed linebacker Derrick Johnson (Achilles) on injured reserve.
- Redskins linebacker Su'a Cravens is out with an upper arm injury and illness. Fellow linebacker Will Compton (knee) is doubtful, head coach Jay Gruden announced.