TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz: 'We can't strip football away from our kids'

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 10:31 AM

Noted American cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about the importance of football and the way it builds camaraderie Tuesday with NFL Media's Rebecca Haarlow. Dr. Oz was attending the Moms Football Safety Clinic at Halas Hall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Ravens top Dolphins on Thursday night; Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs

Can the Dolphins upset Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Miami tonight? Who'll win a fascinating AFC West bout between the Chiefs and Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 10.
news

Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI picks, with 10 different winners.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW