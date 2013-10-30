TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz: 'We can't strip football away from our kids'

Noted American cardiothoracic surgeon and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about the importance of football and the way it builds camaraderie Tuesday with NFL Media's Rebecca Haarlow. Dr. Oz was attending the Moms Football Safety Clinic at Halas Hall.
Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 10:31 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Week 10 NFL game picks: Ravens top Dolphins on Thursday night; Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs
Can the Dolphins upset Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Miami tonight? Who'll win a fascinating AFC West bout between the Chiefs and Raiders? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 10.
news
Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team
Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.