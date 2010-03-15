Turns out money, not performance, was catalyst for RB movement

Meanwhile, Jones, 31, signed to a two-year, $5 million deal with the Chiefs -- basically the amount of money Jones was set to make in New York this season with the roster bonus and base salary. The economically-sound move brings Kansas City a highly-productive, tough-as-nails player who will add some blue-collar leadership and production to a young offense in need of any help it can get. Jones, who is coming off his fifth straight season with at least 1,100 yards rushing, also will be playing with a chip on his shoulder, having been bounced by another team that he helped get deep into the playoffs (Chicago was the first).