Turning to Tua Tagovailoa now makes sense for Dolphins

This is a franchise that will have started 22 players at quarterback (including Tagovailoa) since Marino retired in 2000. Not one of those signal-callers made the Pro Bowl with the Dolphins, and only one (Jay Fiedler, in 2000) won a playoff game with the team. Tagovailoa surely will be expected to do both. The good news for him is that he's taking over this job at a time when the pressure won't be nearly as great as it would've been in the regular-season opener.

The work Fitzpatrick has put in -- he's completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,535 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in six starts -- has made a substantial difference for this team. The Dolphins have won their last two games, including a 43-17 win over the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on the road. That means there's ample confidence in the locker room. This is a team that is starting to learn what it's made of at exactly the right time.

There won't be any drama with Fitzpatrick moving into a backup role. He's logged 16 seasons in this league, and he's known his primary function in Miami was to buy time for Tagovailoa to prepare. From everything that's been reported, Tagovailoa has used that time to soak up the offense and pick Fitzpatrick's brain. It's a sure bet that Fitzpatrick will be just as generous with his advice when he's the guy holding a clipboard on game days.

More than anything, Tagovailoa is becoming a starter in an era when coaches are far more willing to make young quarterbacks comfortable on the field. Long gone are the days when so-called offensive gurus tried to force inexperienced signal-callers into time-tested systems. Coaches today are far more likely to play to a quarterback's strengths until those players can handle more complicated stuff. Gailey, for one, built his reputation tweaking his schemes to fit the skill sets of the players he's coached.

The Dolphins can look all around the league to see how this approach has helped young quarterbacks prosper. ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has become a superstar in Kansas City because Chiefs head coach Andy Reid altered his West Coast offense to rely more on college concepts. The Baltimore Ravens turned ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ into the 2019 Most Valuable Player by installing a read-option system. ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ became last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year because his coach, the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury, brought his air raid offense from college to the NFL.

The players that Tagovailoa entered the league with this year also have enjoyed some early success. Burrow has impressed people in Cincinnati with his moxie and toughness, while the Los Angeles Chargers have liked what they've seen from sixth overall pick ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, especially since he was thrown into the lineup after veteran starter ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ was sidelined in Week 2. Scouts considered Herbert to be a lesser talent than Tagovailoa coming into the draft. Herbert currently ranks ninth in the NFL in passer rating (107.1) after four games of action.

This isn't to say Tagovailoa is going to cruise to stardom. It does mean that there aren't many reasons for him not to be playing at this stage. The Dolphins have spent the last two and a half months watching him move, learn and grow. They had to be increasingly more excited about what they were seeing to give their rookie quarterback 10 more games to make his mark.

This is why this move feels less about a gut decision and more about logic. Young quarterbacks are succeeding all across the NFL, with the best ones having benefitted from having a little time to sit and watch. Mahomes did it for nearly a full season before turning into a phenom. Jackson waited eight games into his rookie year before taking over in Baltimore.