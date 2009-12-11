Turner, Westbrook remain on fantasy injury report in Week 14

RotoExperts.com delivers all the important player news with in-depth fantasy analysis for Week 14.
Quarterbacks
» Tom Brady (ribs, shoulder, finger) was able to practice by Friday after missing workouts on Wednesday and Thursday. He is listed as questionable, so be sure to monitor his gameday status. However, it does appear that he will start against the Panthers.
» Jake Delhomme (finger) was not able to practice and will not start against the Patriots. QB Matt Moore will get the call once again in his absence, but he should not be started in most fantasy leagues.
» Joe Flacco (knee, hip) was a full participant in practices all week. He seems to have a friendly matchup against Detroit, but Flacco has been an erratic fantasy option this season. He should not be used over a top-level passer based on the matchup alone.
» Matt Hasselbeck (shoulder) was able to practice in full by Friday and will start in Week 14. He should get adequate pass protection this week against Houston, which does not pressure the opposing quarterback effectively. Expect him to deliver a respectable fantasy stat line.
» Matt Ryan (toe) did not practice and is questionable to face the Saints. Fantasy leaguers should keep him reserved, as he might not be very productive even if he can play. QB Chris Redman is a journeyman who should not be used as a replacement in most formats.
» Mark Sanchez (knee) has been declared out and will be replaced by QB Kellen Clemens against Tampa Bay. At best, the Jets are hoping for a respectable performance from Clemens, who has no fantasy appeal right now.
» Matt Schaub (shoulder) was a full participant in practices and will start in Week 14. Expect him to post very good numbers against a vulnerable Seattle secondary.
» Matthew Stafford (shoulder) has already been declared out for Week 14. QB Daunte Culpepper will start but is not useful in the majority of fantasy leagues.
» Vince Young (knee) is listed questionable and could be a game-time decision. Even though the Titans face the Rams, neither Young nor backup QB Kerry Collins should be considered over more dependable fantasy starters. Neither quarterback will offer more than limited fantasy production in a run-based offense.
Running backs
» Steven Jackson (back) missed practices again this, but he should still be able to play against the Titans. He has missed workouts as a precaution in recent weeks and has still worked through the problem with good results. Keep Jackson locked into your lineup.
» Chris Johnson (ankle) is listed as probable. He has an outstanding matchup against St. Louis in Week 14, so make sure he's active.
» Tim Hightower (thumb) was limited in practices throughout the week. He should be able to play against the 49ers, though, and is a decent flex option in larger leagues.
» Adrian Peterson (ankle) is listed probable and should at least be able to post adequate yardage totals against the Bengals. Look for Minnesota to return to leaning on the running game after last week's loss.
» Pierre Thomas (quadriceps) and Reggie Bush (knee) are listed as probable, but Mike Bell (knee) is questionable for the Saints. Thomas is the most useful of the three backs against Atlanta. Bush is useful as a flex starter, as the Saints could roll up a lot of points and get him the chance to make plays.
» Michael Turner (ankle) was not able to practice and is listed questionable for Week 14. RBs Jason Snelling and Jerious Norwood might be forced to share touches again, with Snelling being more of a touchdown threat and the better flex choice of the two.
» Brian Westbrook (head) will not play against the Giants. It is unclear how the backfield work will be divided this week, so do not count too heavily on RBs LeSean McCoy or Leonard Weaver as replacements. McCoy could still lose a lot of reps to Weaver, but the fullback is far from guaranteed to be a significant factor.
» Cadillac Williams (back) is listed as questionable to face the Jets. He offers little upside for the fantasy postseason, so his status makes it easy to go with another running back.
» DeAngelo Williams (ankle) was a full participant in practices and will return to work this weekend. Fantasy players should start him with confidence, as he will be a key to the Panthers trying to stay in the game at New England. RB Jonathan Stewart (Achilles) was back at full practices by Thursday, but he could have some trouble finding inside running room. Williams will likely be much more effective as an outside runner.
Wide receivers
» Sam Aiken (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Week 14. He is capable of making some big plays at times, but Aiken is not dependable enough to use in most leagues during the all-important playoff weeks.
» Donnie Avery (shoulder) was limited in practices throughout the week. Do not use him in a key fantasy playoff matchup.
» Percy Harvin (illness) was not able to practice and could be a game-time decision to face the Bengals. If his migraine problems do not subside by gameday, be ready to use an alternative option. His teammate, WR Bernard Berrian (hamstring), is listed as probable. Unless Harvin is out, Berrian is not a good fantasy option.
» Devin Hester (calf) is not expected to play in Week 14. WR Johnny Knox would start in his place but should not be used in fantasy leagues against a tough and aggressive Green Bay secondary.
» DeSean Jackson (concussion) was a full participant in practices throughout the week, and his owners should start him with confidence. WR Jeremy Maclin (foot) is listed as questionable to face the Giants. To play it safe, use a more consistent and proven wideout in your fantasy playoffs this week.
» Mike Sims-Walker (calf) is listed as doubtful after missing practice on Friday. He should obviously be reserved, and there are no other Jacksonville wideouts who can step up and effectively fill the void. WRs Torry Holt and Mike Thomas are risky fantasy options at best.
» Roddy White (knee) is listed as questionable to face the Saints, but he has played through the injury in recent weeks and remains a strong fantasy option.
Tight ends
» Jermichael Finley (knee) was limited in practices this week, but he's expected to play against the Bears. He is progressing well on his way to becoming a top option in the Green Bay passing game. However, he is still not proven enough to use over a top-tier fantasy tight end.
» Visanthe Shiancoe (ribs) was back at full practices by Friday and will start against the Bengals. He was able to play through the issue last week and appears safe to use in fantasy leagues.
» Jeremy Shockey (hamstring) was limited in practices throughout the week. He has been able to play through injuries so far this season and should be ready to go if he has no setbacks prior to game time.
