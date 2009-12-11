Turner, Westbrook remain on fantasy injury report in Week 14

» Tom Brady (ribs, shoulder, finger) was able to practice by Friday after missing workouts on Wednesday and Thursday. He is listed as questionable, so be sure to monitor his gameday status. However, it does appear that he will start against the Panthers.

» Jake Delhomme (finger) was not able to practice and will not start against the Patriots. QB Matt Moore will get the call once again in his absence, but he should not be started in most fantasy leagues.

» Joe Flacco (knee, hip) was a full participant in practices all week. He seems to have a friendly matchup against Detroit, but Flacco has been an erratic fantasy option this season. He should not be used over a top-level passer based on the matchup alone.

» Matt Hasselbeck (shoulder) was able to practice in full by Friday and will start in Week 14. He should get adequate pass protection this week against Houston, which does not pressure the opposing quarterback effectively. Expect him to deliver a respectable fantasy stat line.

» Matt Ryan (toe) did not practice and is questionable to face the Saints. Fantasy leaguers should keep him reserved, as he might not be very productive even if he can play. QB Chris Redman is a journeyman who should not be used as a replacement in most formats.

» Mark Sanchez (knee) has been declared out and will be replaced by QB Kellen Clemens against Tampa Bay. At best, the Jets are hoping for a respectable performance from Clemens, who has no fantasy appeal right now.

» Matt Schaub (shoulder) was a full participant in practices and will start in Week 14. Expect him to post very good numbers against a vulnerable Seattle secondary.

» Matthew Stafford (shoulder) has already been declared out for Week 14. QB Daunte Culpepper will start but is not useful in the majority of fantasy leagues.