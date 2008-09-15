Turner: 'That game is going to be 39-38 forever'

"It's not frustration in my mind," Turner said Monday. "Obviously, you know, I've been through 'em. You're (ticked off) and then you know that no matter what you do, that's not going to change that decision that's been made. You've got to move on. It's gone. It's gone. We get ready and we get started and going and it's not going to be a thought in our mind. Our mind is, how do we prepare to play our best football game on Monday night?"