Turner says Chargers QB Rivers is fine, just pressing

SAN DIEGO -- Philip Rivers didn't need to look at the game tape to confirm that he'd just committed one of the biggest blunders of his career.
"This is the worst day ever," the TV cameras caught Rivers saying on the sideline after he fumbled a snap with the Chargers driving deep in Kansas City territory in the final minute of a tie game on Monday night.
The Chiefs recovered and went on to win 23-20 in overtime to forge a three-way tie with Oakland and San Diego atop the AFC West at 4-3.
Now San Diego has to face the undefeated defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday, and then the archrival Oakland Raiders the following Thursday night.
"Obviously it's as tough a way to lose a game as you can," coach Norv Turner said Tuesday. "My immediate thoughts are we've got to put it behind us as quick as we can. We've got Green Bay coming in here Sunday and we've got to do everything physically and mentally to get ready to play that game."
Turner said his QB is confident, but trying too hard.
"First of all, we all know Philip is one of the most competitive people I've ever known," Turner said.
"I don't think it's confidence at all. He has great confidence in his abilities. I think he's pressing, I think there's some times he's trying to do more than he needs to do, and then there are some times when he tries to do more than he needs to do that he makes a great play and it gives us a chance to move down the field. There's just a fine line."
Rivers' passer rating is just 80.7 By comparison, his lowest rating for a full season was 82.4 in 2007, Turner's first as Chargers coach. His highest was 105.5 in 2008.