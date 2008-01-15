Turner's play-calling will be critical against Patriots defense

If you're going to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots you need to keep up the pressure and not give him time to survey the field. Merriman had 2 sacks in the Week 2 game, but Brady completed 25-of-31 passes for 279 yards and 3 touchdowns. Overall, Merriman started the season slow -- after four games, he had just three sacks and did not show the intensity he had in 2006 when he had 17 sacks. That 2006 intensity has now picked up greatly. In rushing the passer, Merriman likes to fake inside and then use speed to get to the edge. He will also use a stutter-step for an inside move. Many of the Chargers' 30 regular-season interceptions have come due to pressure by Merriman and LB Shaun Phillips.