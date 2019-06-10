Turner: Panthers can be 'explosive' with healthy Cam

"His second year in a system, there was change for Cam last year, change for me," Turner said. "With the young players, their second year, we should see some real growth -- D.J. [Moore], and Curtis Samuel, and even Christian [McCaffrey]. I think that we can be a really, really explosive offense, and his ability to do so many things makes it really hard for defenses, and we'll still mix some things in where he's the featured ball carrier. We know it starts with him."