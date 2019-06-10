Turner: Panthers can be 'explosive' with healthy Cam

Cam Newton is scheduled to throw in all quarterback drills when the Panthers open mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as his rehab from offseason shoulder ramps up.
Speaking to Albert Breer of The MMQB, offensive coordinator Norv Turner said Newton has been throwing for "the last month," and his public display during minicamp is simply the next phase of the process.
"He's really attacked this rehab, and he's done everything he could possibly do physically to get back to where he is with the shoulder," Turner told Breer over the weekend. "The rehab's gone great. Obviously, part of it he did on his own, a big part of it, before we got back. But since April 20 or so, when we got back, he's been totally engaged, both physically and mentally.
"It's been fun to watch him. He's very serious about the rehab, but he's been Cam. Everyone likes being around him. He brings energy every day, and he's very helpful with the young quarterbacks."
Beginning with this week's minicamp, Turner expects an even better Newton in Year 2 of the scheme.
"His second year in a system, there was change for Cam last year, change for me," Turner said. "With the young players, their second year, we should see some real growth -- D.J. [Moore], and Curtis Samuel, and even Christian [McCaffrey]. I think that we can be a really, really explosive offense, and his ability to do so many things makes it really hard for defenses, and we'll still mix some things in where he's the featured ball carrier. We know it starts with him."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the rumblings coming out of the organization suggest that Newton is set to "unveil" a massive change to his throwing mechanics.
"From what I'm told this is going to be more of an unveiling than anything else. I've talked to several people who've watched Cam Newton throw and they are pretty giddy," he said. "One of them even telling me, 'You've got to see this. You can not wait to see this.'
"He's gotten in a much better place physically and he's going to make sure that he's able to throw the ball like only Cam Newton can for the next several years, not just this year. Seems like we're going to see something very different from Cam Newton this week."
First it starts with Newton staying healthy and ensuring his arm is on its way back to full strength. We get to see our first full glimpse at how close he is this week.