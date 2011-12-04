Turner, Jones both good to go in Falcons-Texans showdown

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner and wide receiver Julio Jones are set to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, according to two team sources.

Jones (hamstring) and Turner (groin) each missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but both returned to the field Friday and were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis.

The Falcons later confirmed that Turner and Jones were active, while linebacker Stephen Nicholas (quadriceps) was out. Nicholas was listed as doubtful Friday.

According to a source, Turner is prepared to handle a full load Sunday, and the team is preparing to use him as such. Turner needs just 52 yards against the Texans to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for a third time with the Falcons. He has eight touchdowns this season.

Jones has flashed occasional moments of brilliance during his rookie season, but he has spent much of his time battling a nagging hamstring injury that has sidelined him for a total of three games.

