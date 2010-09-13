Turner: Chargers LB Merriman will not play vs. Chiefs

Published: Sep 13, 2010 at 09:27 AM

San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner said linebacker Shawne Merriman has been ruled out of Monday night's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Kara Henderson reported.

Merriman had been listed as doubtful because of an Achilles' heel injury.

Second-year pro Larry English will start in Merriman's place, opposite Shaun Phillips.

Merriman had practiced this past week, but he wore a protective boot over the weekend.

Henderson also reported that Chiefs rookie running back Dexter McCluster's status would be a gametime decision because of an undisclosed illness. Hours later, McCluster didn't appear on the Chiefs' inactive list, meaning he could play.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

The Stephon Gilmore era in Carolina is set to begin. The star CB was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing him to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. 
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW