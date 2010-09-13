Turner: Chargers LB Merriman will not play vs. Chiefs

San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner said linebacker Shawne Merriman has been ruled out of Monday night's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Kara Henderson reported.
Merriman had been listed as doubtful because of an Achilles' heel injury.
Merriman had practiced this past week, but he wore a protective boot over the weekend.
Henderson also reported that Chiefs rookie running back Dexter McCluster's status would be a gametime decision because of an undisclosed illness. Hours later, McCluster didn't appear on the Chiefs' inactive list, meaning he could play.