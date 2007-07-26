Turley, 3 draft picks agree to terms with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Turley was among four players to agree to contracts Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Turley agreed to a one-year contract to rejoin the team after being released in March. He attempted a comeback last year after a two-year absence because of back surgery. The back bothered him in the last half of the season, and he started only seven games.
Turley has started 102 games during his career for New Orleans, St. Louis and Kansas City.
The Chiefs also signed three draft picks. Second-round choice Claude McBride, a defensive lineman from Tennessee, signed a four-year contract. Third-rounder DeMarcus Tyler, a defensive lineman from North Carolina State, and sixth-rounder Herb Taylor, an offensive tackle from Texas Christian, each signed three-year deals.
McBride, the 54th pick in the draft, played in 43 games for Tennessee, registering 121 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback pressures.
The Chiefs have signed five of their seven draft picks. They have yet to reach deals with first-round pick Dwayne Bowe, a wide receiver from LSU, and fifth-round selection Justin Medlock, a kicker from UCLA.