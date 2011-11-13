Turf toe sidelines Cardinals QB Kolb for second game in a row

Kevin Kolb had his heart set on playing against his former team, but a nagging right turf toe injury will keep the quarterback out of his Sunday return to Philadelphia.
The Arizona Cardinals announced Sunday that Kolb will miss his second consecutive game with a foot injury that he sustained near the end of a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Kolb said during the week that he wanted to play "at all costs" in his first game against the Eagles, who drafted him in the second round of the 2007 draft and traded him to the Cardinals this offseason.
Cardinals backup John Skelton will start against the Eagles. Skelton threw for 222 yards and one touchdown in a Week 9 overtime victory over the St. Louis Rams.
The Cardinals also will be without tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) against the Eagles, but cornerback A.J. Jefferson (foot) is active.