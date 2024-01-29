Tune into Super Bowl LVIII

Mark your calendars! On Sunday, February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head to vie for the Super Bowl LVIII championship title. Watch all the action and follow along for great behind-the-scene moments on @NFLCanada!
Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen retiring after nine seasons in the NFL
Ryan Jensen's valiant effort to make it back to the field has ended in a bittersweet acceptance of reality. The Buccaneers center is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons, and a decade spent in the league. He announced his decision Friday via social media.
Bills WR Stefon Diggs unsure of future in Buffalo after down 2023 season
A couple weeks removed from another devastating playoff loss, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took the time at this week's Pro Bowl Games to reflect on what was a tough season for him, and look ahead to what could be coming in his future.
Carl Weathers, NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred in 'Rocky' and 'Predator' movies, dies at 76
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, facing-off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Predator" and teaching golf in "Happy Gilmore," has died. He was 76.