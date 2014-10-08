Tuinei, Sapolu headline 2015 Polynesian Hall of Fame class

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2015 on Wednesday, with six inductees selected from a list of 25 finalists who had been determined earlier by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
The 2015 class includes Luther Elliss (Samoan ancestry), Jesse Sapolu (Samoan ancestry), Ray Schoenke (Hawaiian ancestry), Mosi Tatupu (Samoan ancestry), Mark Tuinei (Samoan ancestry) as player inductees, and Russ Francis as a contributor inductee.
Luther Ellis, defensive tackle
Ellis played at the University of Utah before enjoying a 10-year career in the NFL with the Detroit Lions (1995-2003) and Denver Broncos (2004). After earning first-team All-WAC honors for three seasons and WAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1994, Ellis was a first-round pick by the Lions in the 1995 NFL Draft.
Jesse Sapolu, center/guard
Sapolu played at the University of Hawaii before playing 15 seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers (1983-1997). A two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro pick, Sapolu was a member of four Super Bowl-winning 49ers teams (Super Bowls XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX). Sapolu is one of 23 players in NFL history with four or more Super Bowl rings. Sapolu -- a three-time All-WAC selection -- was an 11th round selection by the 49ers in the 1983 NFL Draft.
Ray Schoenke, offensive tackle/guard
Schoenke played at SMU before embarking on a 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys (1964-65) and Washington Redskins (1966-1975). Schoenke was an 11th round selection by the Cowboys in the 1963 NFL Draft, and is also a member of SMU's 75th anniversary all-time team.
Mosi Tatupu, running back
Tatupu played at USC before a 15-year NFL career with the New England Patriots (1978-1990) and Los Angeles Rams (1991). He was a member of the Patriots team that advanced to Super Bowl XX. Tatupu was selected by the Patriots in the eighth round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro pick in 1986, and led the NFL with 5.5 yards per career in 1983.
Mark Tuinei, offensive tackle
Tuinei played at USC and Hawaii before a 15-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys (1983-1997), tied for the most seasons played with the team. He was a two-time Pro Bowl pick (1994-95) and two-time All-Pro (1994-95), and a three-time Super Bowl winner (Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX).
Russ Francis, tight end
Francis played at the University of Oregon before a 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots (1975-1980, 1987-88) and San Francisco 49ers (1982-87). Francis was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1977-79), and a Super Bowl XIX champion with the 49ers. He was a first-round pick by the Patriots in the 1975 NFL Draft. Francis -- a member of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame -- helped bring positive exposure to football in Hawaii and Polynesia.
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee was comprised of past college football coaches Dick Tomey (chairman), LaVell Edwards and Ron McBride, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett, NFL player personnel expert Gil Brandt, past NFLPA president and inaugural Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Mawae, and Hawaii sportscaster Robert Kekaula.
Last year, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrined Junior Seau, Kevin Mawae, Kurt Gouveia, Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson, Herman Wedemeyer, Olin Kruetz and Ken Niumatalolo as the inaugural class.
Inductees will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend on Jan. 23-24, 2015 in Oahu, Hawaii.