Tuinei, Sapolu headline 2015 Polynesian Hall of Fame class

Mosi Tatupu, running back

Tatupu played at USC before a 15-year NFL career with the New England Patriots (1978-1990) and Los Angeles Rams (1991). He was a member of the Patriots team that advanced to Super Bowl XX. Tatupu was selected by the Patriots in the eighth round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro pick in 1986, and led the NFL with 5.5 yards per career in 1983.