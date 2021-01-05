Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Joey Slye to a contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced.
Slye was 29-of-36 for field goal attempts this season and made 33 of 36 extra points tries. He ranked second in the NFL with a 91.0 touchback percentage.
The Panthers signed Slye in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. In two seasons, he's connected on 54-of-68 field goal attempts and 64-of-71 on extra points.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Mike Evans was a full participant in practice today because it was a walk through, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Had it were to be a regular practice, Evans wouldn't have practiced, Palmer added.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) was limited at practice. Wideout Cole Beasley (knee) did not participate. Today's practice was a walk through.
- Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that a decision on the status for safety Jamal Adams (shoulder) Saturday against the Rams will be taken all the way up to gameday.
- The Cleveland Browns announced they placed center Nick Harris (knee) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (Achilles) on injured reserve.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced they have restored tight end Sean Culkin to the practice squad (from Practice Squad/Injured Reserve) and released linebacker James Crawford from the practice squad.