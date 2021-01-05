Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 03:51 PM

The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Joey Slye to a contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced.

Slye was 29-of-36 for field goal attempts this season and made 33 of 36 extra points tries. He ranked second in the NFL with a 91.0 touchback percentage.

The Panthers signed Slye in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech. In two seasons, he's connected on 54-of-68 field goal attempts and 64-of-71 on extra points.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Mike Evans was a full participant in practice today because it was a walk through, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Had it were to be a regular practice, Evans wouldn't have practiced, Palmer added.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (oblique) was limited at practice. Wideout Cole Beasley (knee) did not participate. Today's practice was a walk through.
  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that a decision on the status for safety ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ (shoulder) Saturday against the Rams will be taken all the way up to gameday.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced they placed center Nick Harris (knee) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (Achilles) on injured reserve.
  • The Baltimore Ravens announced they have restored tight end Sean Culkin to the practice squad (from Practice Squad/Injured Reserve) and released linebacker James Crawford from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: 'Tua is our starter' going forward

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier put an end to questions of who will be their starting quarterback in 2021.
news

Vic Fangio: Drew Lock 'can be' Broncos starter in 2021, but needs to improve

Drew Lock didn't do enough in 2020 to prove he's the Broncos' franchise quarterback. But coach Vic Fangio thinks he could if he works hard this offseason.
news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders on Jalen Hurts benching: 'Nobody liked the decision'

Count Miles Sanders among those who aren't over what happened in Philadelphia on Sunday night. The Eagles RB expressed his displeasure with HC Doug Pederson benching rookie QB Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld.
news

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'perfect picture' of a quarterback for Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows the value of Dak Prescott after seeing their quarterback go down to an injury.
news

Washington will 'look at' rotating quarterbacks if Smith's calf causes issues

Washington coach Ron Rivera said that they will look at rotating quarterbacks if Alex Smith's calf injury becomes significant to his ability to play.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, two coaches, two players test positive for COVID-19

As the Browns prepare for their first playoff game in 18 years, they'll do so without coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players after they all tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not return in 2021

Mike Zimmer was open in his discontent with the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 season. He wasn't particularly satisfied with their special teams either.
news

Zach Ertz on time in Philadelphia: 'This city is the best city to play for'

Tight end Zach Ertz knows his time in Philadelphia might be coming to an end. During a press conference he reflected on his time in the city.
news

Christian McCaffrey admits he has to change offseason training: 'Too much is not always good'

After only playing a total of three games this season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey knows he needs to change his offseason training if he wants to have longevity in the NFL.
news

Bruce Arians to Chase Young: 'You better watch what you wish for'

Washington defensive end Chase Young let it be known as he skipped off the field Sunday night that he has a future Hall of Famer in his crosshairs. Bruce Arians then issued Young a warning.
news

Around the NFL Podcast: New Horizons Monday 

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, and Gregg Rosenthal take you through all of the coaches and GMs who were fired on "New Horizons Monday" and the rest of the news around the league.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW