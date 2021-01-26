Around the NFL

Tuesday's injury and roster news: 49ers QB Nick Mullens avoids Tommy John surgery

Published: Jan 26, 2021
The 49ers' received good news for their plan behind ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

Quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ underwent successful elbow surgery late last month, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The damage wasn't as extensive as initially feared and did not require Tommy John surgery, and Mullens should be expected to be fully recovered for the start of training camp, Garafolo added.

Mullens played in 10 games in 2020, starting eight in place of the injured Garoppolo. Mullens completed 64.7% of his attempts for 2,437 yards, but his 12-12 TD-INT ratio helps explain why coach Kyle Shanahan twice turned to third-stringer ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ for a spark.

Mullens remains San Francisco's best option behind Garoppolo, a situation the 49ers would like to avoid, of course. Knowing he should be available from the start of camp answers a potential depth question, though, checking one item off San Francisco's offseason to-do list.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Tuesday:

  • The Atlanta Falcons are expected to hire Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach and former Bears assistant Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
  • The Detroit Lions are expected to hire Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator, Pelissero reported.

