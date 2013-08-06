Tuesday RB rankings: McCoy edges Foster at No. 2

2. LeSean McCoy

I had gone with Arian Foster at No. 2 for so long, it just seemed automatic to me. However, when I started doing mock drafts (which are open on NFL.com right now) and took the second spot, I rarely took Foster. And if I'm not going to take Foster in that spot, why would I keep him ranked second? So I'm going with McCoy. Call me a West Coast homer, but I'm all about Chip Kelly and his offense. Look at the success Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh have had in recent years. The Pac-12 is churning out coaches and I'm on board.