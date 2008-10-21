Tuesday Huddle: Trying to stay out of a London fog

» How bad is the AFC West? The Broncos might end up winning the division with a sub-.500 record. They certainly weren't helped by Jay Cutler suffering an injury to the index finger of his right (throwing) hand when he slammed it against Vince Wilfork's helmet on the first play from scrimmage. Cutler tried toughing it out, leaving and then returning to the lineup, but he clearly wasn't throwing the ball with his typical, I've-got-a-better-arm-than-John-Elway authority. The Broncos also weren't helped by early turnovers. But even if their offense had performed better, their defense gave them little hope of competing against an opponent that might be slightly better than ordinary. If the Broncos are looking for suggestions on what to do during their bye, here are a couple: WORK ON YOUR TACKLING AND PASS COVERAGE!