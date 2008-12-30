Tuesday Huddle: Things may only get tougher for Belichick, Patriots

» In the aftermath of the Cowboys' bitterly disappointing season, Wade Phillips convinced owner Jerry Jones not to make a coaching change and has taken it upon himself to make the changes necessary to get the team back in contention. It seems to me that Phillips better start with the offense. Tony Romo and Terrell Owens, who don't always see eye-to-eye, clearly agree there is plenty to be fixed with the approach of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Romo gave what amounted to an indictment of Garrett's coaching by pointing out to reporters the seemingly fundamental need to adjust to what opposing defenses do rather than sticking with their game plan. Owens reiterated the familiar theme of play-calling to get him and the team's other receivers "more opportunities." As self-serving as Romo and Owens might sound, their criticism is something Phillips can't ignore.