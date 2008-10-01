Tuesday Huddle: Mourning Bryant pulls through for Bucs

It only took one loss for Terrell Owens to complain that he isn't a large enough part of the Cowboys' offense. That might have been true in Week 3 against Green Bay, but it wasn't the case against Washington. The Cowboys lost that game mainly because they didn't run the ball enough and because their defense couldn't stop Jason Campbell and the rest of the Redskins' passing attack. Owens always wants us to believe that when he speaks out, tossing his quarterback and coaches under the bus in the process, he is just showing his competitive nature. Not true. What he is showing is what we have seen so many times before -- the ability to destroy whatever cohesion his team, even one loaded with multiple stars, is able to build. Managing their ultra-high expectations is hard enough for the Cowboys without Owens being so quick to place blame when things turn sour. Any chance he'll figure that out? I'm not holding my breath.