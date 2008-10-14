Tuesday Huddle: Hard to find a Super Bowl favorite after Week 6

Washington Redskins: When you're in the thick of the title race in the league's most competitive division, you merit consideration of something more than a curiosity. The Redskins have been a model of offensive efficiency. The fact they have a rookie coach, Jim Zorn, has hardly been a drawback so far. But losing to the previously winless Rams is not something an elite club is supposed to do. Jason Campbell continues his remarkable run of avoiding interceptions, and that could go a long way toward allowing the Redskins to make it deep in the playoffs. Clinton Portis' rushing is another plus. But it would have helped tremendously against St. Louis if Campbell had thrown for a touchdown or two. It remains to be seen whether the challenge of going the distance is going to prove too large for Zorn and Campbell.