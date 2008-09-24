Tuesday Huddle: Favre's future with Jets not looking so bright

It tends to cause greater confusion among NFL defenders than those at the collegiate level because the pros generally have more defined responsibilities that can be disrupted by the sight of a running back taking the snap and a quarterback playing receiver. The Patriots were especially confused because their defense calls for an inordinate amount adjustments before the snap. They were never able to get a handle on what the Dolphins were doing the six times Brown ended up in shotgun, quarterback Chad Pennington became a receiver, and running back Ricky Williams ended up in the slot before going in motion. As New England defensive end Richard Seymour told reporters after the game, "We were running out there like chickens with our heads cut off."