Around the NFL

Tuesday deadline marks next wave of free agency

Published: May 07, 2019 at 02:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The next wave of free agency could be primed to begin Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The passing of the league-wide deadline signals current veteran players on the open market no longer count in the NFL's method of calculations for determining compensatory draft picks.

"If teams sign players, they are not counted against the compensatory pick formula," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explained Monday night on Total Access. "In other words, they do not hurt future draft choices. So, you have some players that are simply in a waiting game."

Teams with money to spend won't find a drying pool of talent, especially on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah are the highest-ranked unsigned players on NFL.com's list of Top 101 free agents of 2019, which was published before the start of the new league calendar year.

And in a league where pass rushers are at a premium, Ansah and his 48 career sacks should experience an uptick from interested teams willing to be patient as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

"He had a checkup recently with an expert," Rapoport said. "He's going to be ready about early on or midway through training camp. That's a good sign for him."

Other players of note from NFL.com's Top 101 list still seeking a home include cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Jamie Collins, running back Jay Ajayi, safety Glover Quin and outside linebacker Shane Ray, among others.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
news

All-Pro WR Davante Adams bids farewell to Packers following trade to Raiders: 'I can't thank you enough'

Davante Adams﻿' trade to the Raiders pairs him with his hometown team. Before the transaction became official, the All-Pro wide receiver offered an extended thanks and goodbye on Instagram to what had been his only NFL home.
news

Titans acquiring Rams WR Robert Woods for 2023 sixth-rounder

The Titans took another swing at forming one of the better wideout duos in football. Tennessee is acquiring Robert Woods from the Rams for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signs four-year, $160M extension

After paying off in his first year in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford is cashing in. The Rams and the Super Bowl-winning QB have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Browns send Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 7th-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that cornerback Donte Jackson is re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $35.1 million contract.
news

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC. 
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

After reaching an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic only for him to re-sign with the Commanders, Bills general manager is a bit upset with the Washington brass. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW