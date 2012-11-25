Tucker's field goal lifts Ravens over Chargers in OT

SAN DIEGO -- Justin Tucker kicked a 38-yard field with 1:07 left in overtime to complete a stunning comeback for the Baltimore Ravens, who beat the staggering San Diego Chargers 16-13 on Sunday.
San Diego led 13-3 on Nick Novak's 30-yard field goal with 7:51 to go in regulation and seemed headed for its first win against a team with a winning record this season.
But the Ravens converted on fourth-and-29 from their 37 when Ray Rice caught a short pass from Joe Flacco and weaved through the Chargers' defense to the San Diego 33 with 1:37 to play. After a review, the ball was moved back to the 34, and the refs measured. The new spot gave the Ravens a first down by the length of the ball.
Six plays later, Tucker kicked a 38-yard field goal to tie the score as regulation expired.
