Tucker pulls out of Vikes' coordinator search to remain Jags' DC

Published: Jan 12, 2012 at 01:03 PM

Mel Tucker will remain with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's defensive coordinator, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Thursday night.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported the team has added "assistant head coach" to Tucker's title, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Tucker was elevated to interim head coach for the final five weeks of the season after Jack Del Rio was fired.

Tucker, who interviewed this week to be the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, informed them he would remain in Jacksonville with Mularkey.

The Jaguars hired Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Bob Bratkowski as the team's new offensive coordinator, the Associated Press reported Friday morning.

New coach Mike Mularkey made the hires late Thursday, his first personnel decisions since taking over Tuesday.

Bratkowski spent last year working with Mularkey in Atlanta. Before that, he spent 10 seasons as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator and got credit for helping mentor quarterback Carson Palmer.

The Jaguarsintroduced Mularkey as their new coach on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills LB Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb on Thursday after he was charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant, police said.
news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on returning by Week 16: 'Anything's possible'

When asked Thursday if he thinks he possibly could return to the field by the New York Jets' Christmas Eve game against the Washington Commanders, Aaron Rodgers offered a vague but hopeful answer, saying, 'Anything's possible.'
news

NFL QB Index, Week 13: Dak Prescott soars to No. 1; Russell Wilson knocking on door of top 10

There's a new player atop Nick Shook's QB Index heading into Week 13. Plus, how high does Russell Wilson rise after leading the Broncos to a fifth straight win? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.