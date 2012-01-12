Tucker pulls out of Vikes' coordinator search to remain Jags' DC

Mel Tucker will remain with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's defensive coordinator, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Thursday night.
NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported the team has added "assistant head coach" to Tucker's title, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Tucker was elevated to interim head coach for the final five weeks of the season after Jack Del Rio was fired.
Tucker, who interviewed this week to be the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, informed them he would remain in Jacksonville with Mularkey.
The Jaguars hired Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Bob Bratkowski as the team's new offensive coordinator, the Associated Press reported Friday morning.
New coach Mike Mularkey made the hires late Thursday, his first personnel decisions since taking over Tuesday.
Bratkowski spent last year working with Mularkey in Atlanta. Before that, he spent 10 seasons as Cincinnati's offensive coordinator and got credit for helping mentor quarterback Carson Palmer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.