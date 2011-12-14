Tucker attempting to make most of time at helm of Jaguars

Of the three, Tucker is the least known publicly although he's gained some underground traction as someone who should at least get head coaching interviews after turning the Jaguars' abysmal defense into one of the NFL's better units this season. He had the total autonomy over the defense this season that former head coach Jack Del Rio used to have. Nearly every week, the defense gave the Jaguars some legs to stand on despite an offense that was one of the most anemic in the NFL.