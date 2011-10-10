Tuck talks to ex-Giants teammate Pierce about harsh criticism

Justin Tuck seems to have squashed his beef with at least one of his former New York Giants teammates-turned-critic.
The defensive end, who was ripped by Michael Strahan several weeks ago and by Antonio Pierce on Monday for not playing through his injuries, said he has talked to the latter about it.
"It is what it is, and he is right in some ways," Tuck said on a radio interview with WFAN-AM late Monday. "I'm the captain, I need to be on the football field. I understand what he is saying about I should be on the football field, but he should check his facts about my injury."
Tuck missed the season opener with a neck injury and the past two games with a combination of neck and groin ailments. He said he believed he was going to play this past weekend, but he had a setback in practice Thursday. He was feeling better Monday, and his status for Sunday's game against Buffalo Bills is uncertain.
Tuck still seemed annoyed about the criticism, despite his conversation with Pierce.
"Like I said, we talked about it, me and AP," Tuck said. "I am not going to put my feelings on the air. I don't get why people say things behind people's backs or anything in that nature."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.