Tuck says Super Bowl ring refutes Ryan's proclamation in book

Rex Ryan's upcoming book, "Play Like You Mean It," provides an entertaining glimpse into the man who has become one of the NFL's most colorful and controversial personalities.
At least one NFL player isn't amused by Ryan's proclamation that the Jets will be better than the Giants, their New York rivals, for the next 10 years and that the Jets are the "big brother team."
"I'm going to say this, and this is going to be the last time I comment on anything Rex Ryan says," Giants defensive end Justin Tuck said. "The last time I checked, I have a Super Bowl ring and he doesn't, so if he's proud of coming up short, I guess he should be proud of that."
Ryan's book, co-written with Don Yeager, also talks about growing up as the son of Buddy Ryan and having dyslexia, his philosophies on coaching and how he helped turned the Jets from a punchline to a team that has made two consecutive AFC Championship Games. Ryan also reiterates his Super Bowl guarantee in the 280-page book, which comes out Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.