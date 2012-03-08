Tuck: Manning makes any team instant powerhouse

"(Eli) reminds me of a lot of Messi. He's just one of those guys who wants to go about his job the best he can, he doesn't worry about the fame, he doesn't worry about the limelight. He's just an old country boy that wants to go out there and throw the football around," said Tuck, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion alongside Eli. "You just know every time he steps on the football field you have a chance to win."