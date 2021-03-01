Tua Tagovailoa sees greatness in former teammate Mac Jones: 'He's a more mobile Tom Brady'

As the quarterback carousel turns within the NFL, so speeds up its collegiate counterpart.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sits atop the carousel as its crown jewel while Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance race around underneath. Lost in the shuffle, though, is the quarterback who actually won the national title in 2020: Alabama's Mac Jones.

A signal-caller who once had an outside shot at the Heisman Trophy, Jones has fallen behind those he outperformed in Heisman voting (Fields and Wilson) in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones' former teammate believes a handful of NFL teams are about to make a mistake akin to the one every team but one made in the 2000 draft: passing on the greatest quarterback of all time.

"I would say he's a sly kind of athletic person," Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ said of Wilson, via the New York Post. "He's a more mobile ﻿Tom Brady﻿."

As we all know, mobility has never been Brady's strong suit. In the rare instances when Brady would take off, it became thrilling just to see how it might end -- a gain of four, perhaps? -- not because it had the potential to be a highlight-reel run. But Brady cemented his place in football immortality with the rest of his game, meaning Tagovailoa sees Jones as a quarterback who's like Brady in most important areas, and even better than Brady in his worst.

Like Brady, Jones' teammates love him, too, Tagovailoa said. Tua would know -- he played in front of Jones for three seasons, after all.

"He's a really great person," Tagovailoa said. "A lot of the guys, when I was playing at Alabama, they really loved being around his personality and who he was. So I'm thinking whatever team gets him they're going to be very lucky. He's a great player."