Tua Tagovailoa 'doing miraculously well' in continued hip rehab

Tua Tagovailoa's path back from a significant hip injury to the playing field has yet to be completed, but as has been the case for months now, he's ahead of expectation.

He's doing so well, at least one medical professional working closely with him considers Tagovailoa's recovery to be superhuman.

"He's doing miraculously well," said Kevin Wilk, a physical therapist who has been working with Tagovailoa in Birmingham, according to the Sun-Sentinel. "The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he's [done] so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this."

Tagovailoa has been incredibly dedicated to returning from a posterior hip wall fracture and dislocation in time for the 2020 NFL season, a very public effort that helped assuage fears of prospective employers enough for the Dolphins to select him with the fifth overall pick in April. Under the guidance of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, Tagovailoa spent countless hours training his body and mind to be as ready as possible in the lead-up to the NFL draft, while working with Wilk to continue his strengthening process in his ever-crucial hip.