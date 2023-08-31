Tua Foundation to donate $108,788 and 25 Microsoft Surface laptops in support of Maui wildfire relief

Published: Aug 31, 2023 at 11:14 AM

Miami Dolphins quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ announced on Thursday that his foundation will provide a grant of $108,788 and 25 Microsoft Surface laptops in support of those on Maui affected by the recent tragic wildfires.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by the devastation caused by the wildfires," Tagovailoa, who was born in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, said in a statement. "It is our hope that this support helps in the healing and provides a measure of hope to the Maui community."

The foundation announced on Thursday that the funds will be awarded to four Hawaii-based non-profits: The Maui Strong Fund, Aloha United Way, The Maui Food Bank and the American Red Cross of Hawaii. Each group will receive a grant of $27,197.

Earlier this month, one of the worst wildfires in U.S. history struck the island of Maui, devastating the historic town of Lahaina.

