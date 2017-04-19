Trump: Patriots' Super Bowl LI win was 'legendary'

"It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history and it ended in a legendary victory for this proud franchise and these absolutely terrific players and coaches," Trump said while speaking in front of Patriots players and staff on the South Lawn of the White House. "With your backs against the wall and the pundits -- good old pundits, boy they're wrong a lot aren't they? -- saying you couldn't do it, the game was over. You pulled off the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all-time ... and that was just special."