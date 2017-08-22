Trumaine Johnson: Cooper Kupp is top rookie material

On Saturday, Jared Goff's finest outing under center with the Rams was anchored by better mechanics, smarter decisions and the presence of a valuable new asset on offense: Cooper Kupp.
The third-round wideout from Eastern Washington shredded the Raiders with a six-catch, 70-yard outing highlighted by a pretty 23-yard touchdown strike from Goff.
Kupp became an instant talking point for his handiwork against Oakland, but at least one teammate has been singing his praises all along.
"I told him a week ago: Rookie of the Year. That should be his goal in my mind," Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson said Monday, per the team's official website. "He's from the Big Sky [Conference], I'm from the Big Sky. I knew coming in he had great route running -- he could come in right now and compete, and start."
Kupp's on-field play has looked more like the product of a comfortable veteran, with the rookie finding holes in coverage and often operating as Goff's first look, even with Sammy Watkins on the field.
"Smart route running," Johnson said. "He can go in there and compete right now -- that's what I love about him. He's real coachable, too."
The presence of Kupp and Watkins completely alters the script for Goff, who spent last season with his head spinning inside a talent-bereft attack that imploded on a weekly basis.
The Rams still have a ways to go under creative new coach Sean McVay, but this offense is light years ahead of where it was one August ago. It's a start.