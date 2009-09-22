True grit: 49ers molded in Singletary's tough-guy image

» So how did they do it? How did the Indianapolis Colts beat the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football after losing the time-of-possession battle by such an overwhelming margin: 45:07 to 14:53? Peyton Manning is the most obvious reason. His ability to produce points practically at will, with a flick of the wrist, makes the game clock less of an enemy for the Colts than it can be for most other teams. The Indianapolis receiving corps is another reason. You can take away Marvin Harrison, and they've still got Anthony Gonzalez. You can take away Gonzalez, and they've still got Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark ... and now Pierre Garcon, who caught the winning touchdown against the Dolphins. And here's yet another reason: The Dolphins can make a lot of plays, but they don't make enough big ones. Their quarterback, Chad Pennington, doesn't have the ability to make a lot of those game-changing throws, and his coaches don't ask him to, as was the case Monday night.