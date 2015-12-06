Around the NFL

True contender: Seahawks stomp Vikings in Minnesota

Published: Dec 06, 2015 at 08:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) look like a Super Bowl contender again. And the Vikings (8-4) don't look ready to beat quality competition yet. Here's what we learned from Seattle's 38-7 win: *

  1. No quarterback is playing better than Russell Wilson. He essentially pitched a perfect game, with his outstanding stats (274 yards passing and three TDs on 27 attempts, 51 yards rushing and a score) telling half the story. Wilson combined confident play from the pocket with quick decisions and vertical throws. He also made Vikings defenders look silly while scrambling. Wilson has 11 TDs and no picks in his last three games.
  1. Vikings fans can console themselves that their defense was missing its best three players. Safety Harrison Smith (knee) and Anthony Barr (groin) quickly joined Linval Joseph (foot) on the sideline. But that doesn't explain why the Vikings' offense didn't score a point and was held to 125 yards total. Teddy Bridgewater received little protection and threw a killer pick before halftime. He can't carry an offense. Adrian Peterson was held to 18 yards. Minnesota's offense was overwhelmed at every position.
  1. It wouldn't surprise us if Seattle made it back to the Super Bowl because its young players are all peaking at the right time. Rookie receiver Tyler Lockett was a huge difference maker as a returner and receiver, with seven catches for 90 yards. Running back Thomas Rawls, who went over 100 yards again, is a star. New starting tight end Luke Willson capably replaced Jimmy Graham with two difficult grabs early. New starting cornerback DeShawn Shead looked fantastic. Rookie pass rusher Frank Clark is coming on strong with two sacks. This group is only getting better. 
  1. Now 8-4, the Vikings have been blown out twice at home in the last three weeks. They remain in great position for a playoff spot, but there's little reason to believe they can win tough games like next week's contest in Arizona. Minnesota was outgained 433-125. This was one of the biggest mismatches we watched all season.
  1. Cordarrelle Patterson's celebration for his kickoff return touchdown started at the 40-yard line, contained five different parts, and occured with the score 35-0. It was glorious.  
  1. Seattle's offensive line has dramatically improved over the last month and Wilson is helping them by making quick decisions more often. The Seahawks' top three yardage games of the season? Their last three. At 7-5, the Seahawks should be motivated to win out and possibly pass the Vikings in the wild-card race. That way they could open the playoffs as a road team against the NFC East champs.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zach Ertz happy once again in Philadelphia: 'This is the place I want to retire'

Tight end Zach Ertz finally spoke at length Wednesday following the completion of another camp and preseason with the Eagles, and, apparently, the start of the Nick Sirianni era has the tight end convinced he wouldn't rather be anywhere else.
news

NFL Foundation to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

The NFL Foundation is the latest organization to make a sizable contribution toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts, pledging to give $1 million to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The donation comes on the heels of $1 million pledges from the Saints, Falcons, Ravens and Panthers. 
news

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

With rumors swirling in Miami surrounding QB Deshaun Watson's trade request, Dolphins coach Brian Flores maintained Tua Tagovailoa is the team's QB going forward. 
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew: Undrafted RB Jaret Patterson 'can be pretty special'

Undrafted rookie ﻿Jaret Patterson﻿ won the Washington Football Team's No. 3 RB role, leading to yesterday's release of veteran Peyton Barber. The club has higher hopes for the Buffalo product than simply making the team.
news

Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

Michael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's vaccination status was not a factor in his release

The day after the Patriots released Cam Newton, there was neither a flowery goodbye for the quarterback nor overflowing praise of rookie Mac Jones.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW