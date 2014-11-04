Troy Polamalu, Ryan Shazier ruled out for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two big-name defensive starters Sunday when they take on the New York Jets.
Coach Mike Tomlinsaid Tuesday that veteran safety Troy Polamalu and rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier are both ruled out.
Polamalu suffered a sprained knee in the Week 9 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran left the game and did not return. It will mark the 33-year-old safety's first missed game since 2012.
Shazier also left Sunday's game after injuring his ankle early. The rookie will miss his fifth game of the season.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.