Troy Polamalu plans to trim hair for Veterans of Foreign Wars

It's been more than 10 years since Troy Polamalu has cut his hair. He is known as much for his fierce hits as for his long hair, which has garnered him an endorsement deal with Head & Shoulders shampoo.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety announced on his Facebook page that he will trim his hair Nov. 11 to benefit the Veterans of Foreign Wars, according to Huffington Post.
However, it's still unclear how much hair Polamalu will clip. Bleacher Report said there are varying reports on what he will snip.
