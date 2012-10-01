Troy Polamalu optimistic he'll play Sunday for Steelers

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 04:19 PM

PITTSBURGH -- The starting defense the Pittsburgh Steelers thought they were getting when the season opened finally practiced together on Monday.

There's still no telling if the same 11 guys will suit up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injured stars James Harrison and Troy Polamalu were on the field as the Steelers (1-2) returned from their bye week. While Harrison remained vague about the chances his surgically repaired left knee will be ready to play for the first time this season, Polamalu is optimistic his strained right calf is no longer an issue.

Debate: Quarter-pole Super Bowl

matt-schaub-121001-65x90.jpg

Our analysts provide Super Bowl picks with four Sundays in the books. Matt 
Schaub's Texans get love on the AFC side. **More ...**

The perennial Pro Bowl safety says he felt "pretty good" and was grateful to see a slew of familiar faces on the practice field, Harrison's included.

"We'll see what happens, but it's been a while since we've all been on the field together," Polamalu said. "There are some other new faces out there who have been permanent starters, so it's all about how well 11 guys mesh on our defense."

The Steelers have struggled to generate much of a pass rush and the secondary had trouble in a 34-31 loss in Oakland on Sept. 23. Having a pair of healthy former Defensive Player of the Years would certainly help.

"We just have to get ourselves on the winning side of things, because nobody cares about losing teams," Polamalu said. "We just haven't been executing that well, (so) whatever the call is that coach (Dick) LeBeau has made, we just haven't been executing it that well at all. It really has nothing to do with the scheme of things. It's just that we're not executing and not performing well."

The Steelers could also get a boost to the running game with the possible return of Rashard Mendenhall, who hasn't played since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Cleveland Browns on New Year's Day. He's practiced regularly over the last three weeks and a comeback is imminent.

"We're gauging it, me and the coaches, and when we get to the point where we all think I can play then I'll get back in there," Mendenhall said.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE