Troy Polamalu medically cleared to give induction speech at Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Published: Aug 07, 2021 at 12:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Troy Polamalu will take the podium in Canton.

The former Steelers great has been medically cleared to give his induction speech Saturday night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. Polamalu's participation had been uncertain after he announced last week that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was not in attendance for Friday night's Gold Jacket Ceremony.

"Thank God I feel great and family are well," Polamalu posted to Twitter on July 30. "I'm working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities."

The four-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion is part of the 2020 class, whose induction was postponed a year because of the pandemic. On Saturday morning, Polamalu was spotted riding in the Hall of Fame parade.

