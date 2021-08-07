Troy Polamalu medically cleared to give induction speech at Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

Troy Polamalu will take the podium in Canton.

The former Steelers great has been medically cleared to give his induction speech Saturday night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. Polamalu's participation had been uncertain after he announced last week that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19. He was not in attendance for Friday night's Gold Jacket Ceremony.

"Thank God I feel great and family are well," Polamalu posted to Twitter on July 30. "I'm working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities."