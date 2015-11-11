Troy Brown returns to old stomping grounds

When Troy Brown returned to Blackville-Hilda High School in Blackville, S.C., he brought along some memories for the student-athletes of his alma mater:
The former Patriots star visited the football team and addressed players on what high school football meant to him, the life lessons he learned, what it meant to play in a Super Bowl and how proud he is to be a Blackville-Hilda alumnus. He then attended a Friday night high school football game where he presented his Wilson Golden Football.
Blackville-Hilda is one of 47 high schools in South Carolina being honored in the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll program. South Carolina will receive 66 golden footballs. The state receiving the most golden footballs is California. Top five states include: California (432); Texas (326); Florida (218); Ohio (155); and Pennsylvania (148).
As part of the nationwide Super Bowl 50 celebration, the NFL launched the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll initiative recognizing schools and communities that contributed to Super Bowl history and positively impacted the game of football.
High schools across the nation, and around the world, will receive a commemorative Wilson Golden Football for every player or head coach who graduated from their school and was on an active Super Bowl roster. Nearly 3,000 players and head coaches, and more than 2,000 high schools, will be recognized. Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to personally deliver golden footballs.
The NFL Foundation will provide the schools with a new character education curriculum and the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5,000 to help support and grow their football programs. The NFL Foundation has invested $1 million towards the campaign.