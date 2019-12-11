Troy Aikman admits eyeing GM role; not with Cowboys

"It's something that I guess I've always somewhat entertained," Aikman said. "I've had a chance to talk with [Broncos general manager] John Elway in previous years. I've visited with [49ers general manager] John Lynch, and the decision that he made to take on that job in San Francisco, and I've said many, many times, I still believe there's another frontier for me -- maybe there's not -- but I believe that there is, and I think that might very well be it. It's something that I think would be very challenging. I'd be giving up a lot to leave the job that I have to take on a role like that. It's an all-consuming job and I certainly recognize that, but I think the challenge would make it worthwhile.