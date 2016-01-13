Around the NFL

Troubled ex-NFL RB Lawrence Phillips dead at 40

Published: Jan 13, 2016 at 05:47 AM

The tragic life of Lawrence Phillips has come to an tragic end.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Wednesday that Phillips -- a former college star at Nebraska whose NFL career was derailed by off-the-field issues -- was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison early Wednesday morning. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phillips was 40. Prison officials are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Phillips was facing the death penalty after being accused of murdering his cellmate in 2015. Phillips was initially incarcerated in 2008, when he was sentenced to over 31 years in prison after being convicted of "inflicting great bodily injury involving domestic violence, corporal injury to a spouse, false imprisonment and vehicle theft."

Phillips was a star tailback on Nebraska's national championship teams in 1994 and 1995. The Rams selected Phillips with the sixth overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, but he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry before being released midway through his second season. His NFL career ended in 1999 after short stays with the 49ers and Dolphins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Bears-Steelers

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
news

Baker Mayfield: Browns 'are bought in' following big win over Bengals, Odell Beckham's release

With the 4-4 Browns seemingly at a crossroads, embattled QB Baker Mayfield put together perhaps his finest performance of the season in a 41-16 win over the Bengals. He was equally impressive in how he addressed Odell Beckham's departure, which followed a series of recent incidents involving the star wideout.
news

Rams LB Von Miller (ankle) inactive for 'SNF' vs. Titans

Von Miller's anticipated Rams debut will have to wait at least another week. The club listed the LB among its Week 9 in actives due to an ankle injury.
news

Sam Darnold on 3-INT day in Panthers loss: 'I'm fully aware I didn't play my best football today'

Sam Darnold's well-documented struggles continued Sunday as the quarterback threw three interceptions in the Panthers' 24-6 loss to the Patriots.
news

Raiders to sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson wasn't without a team for long. The Las Vegas Raiders are signing the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action. 
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) inactive vs. 49ers

After not logging a single practice this past week, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins will not play against the 49ers in Week 9.
news

Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacks, intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen to make NFL history

In a rare showdown between opponents with the same listed name, Jaguars LB Josh Allen sacked and intercepted Bills QB Josh Allen and recovered his fumble in a shocking 9-6 Jacksonville upset. All three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) returns after brief exit vs. Bills

Trevor Lawrence is back. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft returned to the field versus the Bills after he was briefly questionable with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 9 games

Panthers center Matt Paradis was carted into the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury and will not return against New England. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Sunday.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) active, expected to start vs. Patriots

Carolina's starting quarterback is back after a week of uncertainty. Sam Darnold is active and is expected to start at QB on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers host the New England Patriots.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW