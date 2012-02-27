Troubled but talented: Jenkins looks to prove he's worth the risk

Jenkins, at least, is not naïve to any of this. As it pertains to his ability, some say his unproductive senior season at North Alabama (he was kicked off Florida's team last April) might have simply been a matter of quarterbacks shying away from his side of the field. As it pertains to his mishaps, well, there's simply little excuse for that. Although all three arrests were for misdemeanors, and his toughest punishment was a $316 fine and court costs for a second marijuana possession arrest, the scrutiny of NFL teams often comes with a more subjective eye.