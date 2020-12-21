Trotter: Predicting topsy-turvy NFC East with each team still alive

But perhaps fittingly, each remains alive in its quest for the division crown and an automatic playoff berth. And if you're wondering, the last team to reach the postseason with a sub-.500 record was the Carolina Panthers, who finished 7-8-1 in 2014. Let the record show that the Panthers also won their playoff opener that season before bowing out in the divisional round.

Trying to identify the eventual NFC East champion is kind of like trying tackle ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ or ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ one-on-one in the open field: You're likely to miss and will look foolish in the process. But what the heck, we could all use some levity in these tough times, so here is my projected order of finish:

1) Washington. It may not have a nickname, but it does have a talented defense and just enough offense, even if ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ were to start the final two games for Alex Smith, who sat out Sunday with a calf injury. Haskins made early mistakes in the 20-15 loss to the Seahawks that were reflective of why he lost his starting job earlier in the year, but the second-year pro found his rhythm in the fourth quarter, leading two touchdown drives while completing 20-of-28 passes for 170 yards and a score. The starting job remains Smith's when healthy -- since 2018, Washington is 10-5 when he starts, 6-25 when he doesn't -- but Haskins flashed enough to believe the offense can stay above water while Smith is out.