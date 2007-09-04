Trotter joins Buccaneers after signing one-year contract

Published: Sep 04, 2007 at 01:36 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, two weeks after he was released in a surprise move by the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was not immediately clear how the 30-year-old middle linebacker, one of the leaders of the Eagles for most of the past decade, fits into coach Jon Gruden's plans. Linebacker is one of the strongest and deepest positions on the team.

To make room on the roster, the Bucs released receiver Taye Biddle. The team also signed receiver Michael Spurlock to the practice squad.

Trotter worked out for the Bucs on Aug. 23, two days after he was released by Philadelphia with three seasons remaining on the five-year, $15 million contract he signed in 2005.

Third-year pro Barrett Ruud inherited Tampa Bay's starting middle linebacker job when veteran Shelton Quarles retired and subsequently took a job in the scouting department after being slowed by injuries in 2006.

The day Trotter worked out for Gruden and general manager Bruce Allen, the coach said the Bucs' interest wasn't a sign the team was not comfortable with Ruud, who started five games last season.

Trotter started 16 regular-season and two playoff games for the Eagles last season, finishing with a team-high 161 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He has appeared in 131 career games in seven seasons with Philadelphia and two with the Washington Redskins.

All four of his Pro Bowl appearances came while he was with the Eagles, including the past two seasons.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Next Woman Up: Hayley Elwood, Team Reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Hayley Elwood discusses the importance of preparation, building relationships and finding joy in the daily work of being a reporter for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW