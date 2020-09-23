Trotter: Gale Sayers' greatness transcended football

In the end, a complicated relationship was distilled into something pure and sweet. Sayers and Piccolo went from being competitors to being friends, from being teammates to being brothers. It was a love story more than a football story. I cried when Piccolo died of cancer at the age of just 26, but I also found inspiration in the journey he took with Sayers. There were lessons about perseverance and tolerance, humanity and love, all beautifully captured in Sayers' 1970 acceptance speech after winning the George S. Halas Courage Award.

Sayers had sustained a devastating knee injury the previous year and some questioned whether he would ever be the same. At times he went through periods of self-doubt, if not self-pity. Piccolo was there to pick him up and to push him, even while battling cancer himself. That next season, Sayers rushed for 1,032 yards in 14 games. When he accepted the Halas award in New York City, his thoughts were about Piccolo, not himself.

"He has the heart of a giant and that rare form of courage that allows him to kid himself and his opponent -- cancer," Sayers said of Piccolo. "He has the mental attitude that makes me proud to have a friend who spells out the word 'courage' 24 hours a day, every day of his life. You flatter me by giving me this award, but I tell you that I accept it for Brian Piccolo. It is mine tonight, it is Brian Piccolo's tomorrow. I love Brian Piccolo, and I'd like all of you to love him, too. Tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him."

Goosebumps, still.

The moment reflected just how special Sayers was as a man, however the film also introduced me to how special he was as a player. He was known as the Kansas Comet (he attended the University of Kansas) because of his otherworldly ability to dart and dash his way through defenses. Trying to describe his playmaking style is like trying to explain sound to a deaf person.