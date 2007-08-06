Triple-digit heat forces St. Louis Rams to practice indoors

Notes: Return man Dante Hall, who has a strained hamstring, probably won't play in the preseason opener on Friday at Minnesota. Linehan said the injury began to creep up on Hall late last week, but said holding him out would just be a precaution. ... Linehan stopped short of handing the backup running back job behind Steven Jackson to second-round pick Brian Leonard. "Brian is in a great position, he's doing a great job," Linehan said. "But in a sense, everybody behind Steven is unproven." ... Linehan singled out third-round pick Jonathan Wade, a cornerback, for praise after his play in an intersquad scrimmage on Saturday. "Jonathan showed me something," Linehan said. "His ability to tackle is something that really caught my eye."